'AITA for telling my wife she's free to find a hotel room if she doesn't want my daughter here?'

The problem is that my wife doesn't want that to happen, my wife and Ana have never been close at all because they only meet in person for our wedding when I was able to pay a ticket for my daughter to come.

That was the last time I saw my daughter in person, plane tickets are too expensive, but they do tend to talk a little bit when I make video calls with Ana but not too much. Ana also talks to her brother and he likes her a lot even if they just see each other in video call.

My wife says Ana is not going to feel comfortable in a house with strangers and I told her that we are literally her family and she said no, she and our toddler are not Ana's family because they barely knows her in person.