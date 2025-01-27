'AITA for telling my wife to stop playing Roblox?' 'Do your duties as a parent.'

My (37F) wife and I (36M) have always tried to keep the housework pretty evenly split between us. I, for example, mow the lawn, and do laundry and dishes, and she meal plans, cooks, and picks up/drops off the kids. Lately, this has all changed because she has become addicted to a game called Dress to Impress on Roblox.
If you aren't familiar, it's a game where you have to dress your character in a themed outfit before the time runs out, and the other players rate it from 1 to 5 stars. It started off harmless, just a fun thing she would do during downtime before bed, but recently she has missed crucial appointments and chores because of this game.
I tried to be understanding and gently remind her to do her tasks but she would always say she "forgot" or "got distracted." The big argument happened last night when she forgot to pick up our 9 year old son from basketball practice, which ended at 6:00. I hadn't gotten home yet as I had to work late, and our son doesn't have a phone, so I had no way of knowing the situation.
I eventually got home around 7:00 and realized he was not in his room. I looked around further and saw that he was nowhere to be found. I walked into our bedroom, confused, to ask my wife where he was and found her on her iPad playing the game as always.
When I asked her where our son was, her eyes grew wide and I knew what happened without her having to say. I immediately got back into my car and went to pick him up, luckily, his coach had stayed after to make sure he was picked up safe and I apologized profusely. Apparently, he had been calling and texting my wife, who was the emergency contact, and she didn't even notice.
When we got home I immediately blew up at her. How could she be so addicted to a kids game that she completely forgot our son? Now, she's telling me it was a one time thing and that I'm an ahole for getting angry.
I don't know what to think, I do kind of understand her side of the story as it has only happened one time, but she has to be a responsible parent. She can't just completely forget about our child who has no way to get home on his own! So, AITA?
ParsimoniousSalad said:
NTA. This isn't a "chore" she's blowing off, this is forgetting your own child. How could she not even notice the calls and texts from the coach? That's what I'm wondering about? Is something else going on with her?
ReviewOk929 said:
NTA - We all make mistakes, even with our children but her pattern of behaviour means you were 100% correct to call it out. Hopefully she sees this incident as a wake up call. Helping and supporting her are really important, she made a mistake, don’t make another one by holding it over her head.
Wise_Date_5357 said:
NTA. This sounds like when I hyperfocus with my adhd. She should get checked out for anything else going on with her psychologically if this game has become a need instead of a want.
superfiud said:
NTA, but I have questions: Does your wife work? What time does she get home? How does your kid get home when he doesn't have practice? How many kids do you have? Who normally makes dinner and when do you all eat? I'm struggling to understand how this could happen.
PinkFlamingo429 said:
NTA. For what it’s worth, I also spend unusual time playing that dang game, it is addictive and my husband has his jokes about it, I am also a mom (I play with my kids but also play alone to help them level up). I still do my share of housework and could never forget my child though wtf is that even? Is she okay in general, does she have a life outside of her role of wife and mom?
Klutzy_Object_3622 said:
NTA. Once a “hobby” starts interfering with your responsibilities, that’s a full blown addiction. Forgetting your child over a video game is not acceptable and her dismissal of the infraction is even more cause for concern.