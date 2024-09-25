'AITA For telling my wife to take time off work if she wants time for herself?'

This led to another argument with her telling me that she hates my new job and that I need to look into changing my hours again. I told her that I have been trying everything to help ease the transition with my new job but all I've been met with is hostility and frustration.

I asked her if there was anything more I could do other than change my hours and she told me, "No." She said she just hates that she doesn't get a break and that I have 3 days to myself. I started listing off all the ways I have been trying to make this easier and how much more money we are making and she cut me off and said the money isn't worth it.