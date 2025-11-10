"AITA for telling my wife that my living mom is more important than her dead dad?"

Got married in Feb 2022. Together since 2019. 32M & 33F. Her dad died a decade ago. Her family has a tradition of visiting the graves of loved ones on their death anniversary.

I've been following & respecting this tradition since marriage. My mom lives nearby. Currently, mom has got fever and she's alone, as my dad has gone out on a long trip and it's not possible for him to come within 3-4 days as he's far away. (Mom was fine when dad left for the travel, so don't target my dad).

As she's 60+ with old age weakness, I don't wanna take any chances. So, I've decided to bring her at my house while proposing wife to get to her dad's grave without me. The thing is, it takes about 2 days to return after her dad's grave visit.