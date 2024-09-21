'AITA for telling my wife to kick out her friend who’s been living with us for the past month after her husband kicked her out?'

With Ed funding Zel’s education and living expenses, it seemed like everything was set for her. Fast forward to mid-August, and Ed found out Zel had been cheating on him for several weeks with one of her classmates.

Ed immediately cut funding for Zel’s education and kicked her out of his house. The prenup Ed had her sign left her with absolutely nothing, effectively making her penniless and homeless.

On top of that, Ed has spread the story across their community, and as such, Zel’s reputation is in tatters, and her family back in their home country wants nothing to do with her (supposedly).

The divorce hasn’t been finalized at the time of this writing. With the resources he has, I imagine Ed could speed up the process, but for whatever reason, it’s dragging on.