'AITA for telling my wife she's unreasonable?' 'We're somehow being PUNISHED.'

"AITA for telling my wife she's unreasonable?"

We're having a recurrent argument with my wife of 20 years about a situation with my brother and sister. For background, we're pretty wealthy, my wife and I created and sold a business.

My brother and sister, on the other hand, are less lucky. All 3 of us got the same education (both my brother and sister have a Master) but my sister somehow ended up as a single mother with 2 kids and basically unemployed. My brother is a private school teacher, which means his salary isn't bad but he's also nowhere near wealthy.

The argument we keep having relates to my dad, who is also very comfortable in life. He keeps helping out my brother and sister. For instance my sister lives in one of his houses, he gave her 2 cars throughout the years, etc.