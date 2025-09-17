'AITA for telling my wife why our daughter doesn't trust her?'

Lurker here! So for the last few years me(36) and my wife (34), have had a very strained relationship due to the way my daughter and wife interact. It started when my daughter was 13, she came to her mother and confided her feelings about our family friends son.
My wife decided that this was "too cute" to share and told everyone during a family BBQ, including the boy. This embarrassed my daughter and I told my wife to stop as this made our daughter upset, but my wife justified it at the time because they were just kids.
I've always known my wife has a hard time keeping secrets, but I thought she would have at least tried since this was a touchy subject, especially for a growing teenager with her first real crush. After this incident I started noticing things like this more, like my wife openly telling everyone our daughters business.
Admittedly most of these incidents were unnoticed by me for years because they were usually conversations between my wife and her friends when I wasn't around as she didn't like it when I interrupted girl time.
However I am noticing more now, like my wife telling everyone about my daughter's business, like texts, phone calls, and other secrets that she told her mom in the past when believing they wouldn't be told.
As everything progressed, my daughter started getting closer to me more and I became the default parent who deals with medical issues, school drama, and crushes. Which has upset my wife because my daughter refuses to have "girl talk" with her anymore and is usually cold and doesn't like spending time with her.
My wife decided to try and punish our daughter after finding out she got her first boyfriend and wasn't told. Our daughter is 16 now and I don't feel like it's necessary to punish her for these things when she has made a conscious decision to protect her privacy. I know she still loves her mom but I understand not sharing things she doesn't want to get spread or blown out of proportion.
I came home to my wife yelling at our daughter and demanding her phone, her laptop, etc. All over this situation. Which it made me very angry because my daughter was in tears and she is still my little girl and doesn't deserve to be punished over something her own mother caused.
I told my wife to leave her alone and that we would talk, but I also told her to give back the items which my wife refused on and started screaming at me in front of our daughter (something I don't like, I like to have calm conversations away from our daughter to prevent making her feel scared or uncomfortable).
Eventually after multiple attempts to calm her down so we could discuss this properly she grabbed my arm and started digging her nails in my skin and I had enough by then.
I started ranting about how she always told our daughters business to people, and how basically the whole family and friends around us knew everything about our daughter's personal life and medical history.
Then I told her it was her fault our daughter doesn't trust her anymore, which made my wife start crying and she locked herself in the bedroom while I started comforting our daughter and went out to get her some dinner.
But now I'm home and I'm getting some serious silent treatment from my wife and I'm wondering if I could have possibly said something different. But I'm tired of her blaming our daughter every time she doesn't get told something.
Edit: I have read many comments talking about my wife and I am seriously taking this all in. I really don't want my daughter to think this is okay for her future husband to treat her this way.
So, I am requesting my wife attends therapy by herself before she can join me and my daughter in family therapy because I am not putting my daughter in a situation where her mother will probably use the therapy sessions to punish her, which people have mentioned.
If she refuses I will look into separation because I have realized my daughter needs her dad to keep her safe and she won't be safe if her mother is acting this way and normalizing this behavior.
I am scared for my future honestly but I am also hopeful that I can show my daughter she is loved and safe. I will be sending my daughter to stay with her aunt for the rest of the week while I have this conversation because I am not taking any chances that she'll have to listen to an argument between me and my wife.
NTA. Your wife freaking sucks.
Your wife sucks in so many ways. First, her blabbermouth. Second, her punishment makes no sense. “I’m grounding you until you start giving me what I want!” is stupid and ineffectual.
I’m glossing over the fact that it is too harsh and doesn’t do anything to understand or solve the underlying problem. Because I’m stuck on how dumb these types of punishments are. I’ll hurt you until you love me is not a winning strategy.
Third, she isn’t communicating with her big girl words and is instead pouting and hoping you’ll cave because she is in the finding out stage of her dumb need to gossip and she doesn’t like it.
Edit: Fourth, she physically assaulted her husband in front of their child. Physical assault should ALWAYS be a one and done. Once your partner lays hands on you, that is it!
Breakup: do not pass go, do not collect $200. Go to jail! Thank you to everyone pointing this out. By the time I got to that part in the story I was so done with this woman and her BS that I skimmed. OP, please take your daughter and leave.
NTA but when your daughter gets her devices back tell her to change all of her passwords to her social media. Her mom is too involved in her business and is the true definition of your parent being your biggest hater. she is going out of her way to embarrass your daughter.
Fun-Tomorrow1710 (OP)
Don't worry, I got her devices back immediately after the fight because I refuse to punish my daughter for having a life outside of family. I will tell her to change her passwords though! That is something I didn't think about before, but I don't doubt that my wife would try this in a desperate attempt to find out things.
NTA and good on you for protecting your daughter. Her insistence to violate her privacy will only continue to hurt her and now she has gotten physically aggressive with you.
Highly suggest family therapy and couples counseling if you want to be anything but miserable in this marriage. She’s not about to magically see why she’s wrong & value and respect daughters privacy. Your daughter will want to apply to a school far away where she never sees her if she can’t get her act together. Best of luck to you and daughter.
edit to add: I agree it’s abuse but he doesn’t not sound like he’s even considering leaving her. Naming the action as abusive and choosing a path that gets him out of there is a first step he can likely take with a counselor.
He doesn’t seem to be afraid of his spouse or in danger of serious bodily harm or looking to leave so if he wants to take the long route of therapy and acknowledging behavior and demanding change and hopefully leaving if he doesn’t see it, that is OP’s choice.