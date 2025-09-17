'AITA for telling my wife why our daughter doesn't trust her?'

Admittedly most of these incidents were unnoticed by me for years because they were usually conversations between my wife and her friends when I wasn't around as she didn't like it when I interrupted girl time.

However I am noticing more now, like my wife telling everyone about my daughter's business, like texts, phone calls, and other secrets that she told her mom in the past when believing they wouldn't be told.

As everything progressed, my daughter started getting closer to me more and I became the default parent who deals with medical issues, school drama, and crushes. Which has upset my wife because my daughter refuses to have "girl talk" with her anymore and is usually cold and doesn't like spending time with her.