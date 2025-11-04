'AITA for telling my wife to tell her mom to move out of our home after she decided to leave all inheritance to her brother?'

After a month and a half I finally settled all the bills/funeral planning/etc and all the heavy lifting a complete. I do not say it lightly, but without me, the family would be lost on what to do. For example, they did not even know where he worked, and were surprised to find out he even had a life insurance policy.

Both do not have any retirement plans or savings. I suggested a shared bank account for my wife and her mom to put the payout into, where it will accrue interest but also to pay off bills every month (mil had no bank account before).

It was at this point MIL says she would rather not have her daughter on the account and wants to give her portion of the payout to her son and have him set up with a savings account.