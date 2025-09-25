"AITA for telling the woman behind me on a long flight to move her feet off my seat?"

I was recently on an 8 hour flight from the Middle East to London. The woman behind me had her feet, shoes and all, propped up on the back of my seat, wedged into the narrow gap between the window and the seat.

The first time I tried to address it, I just pointed to her feet and said, “Excuse me?” She immediately snapped, “What? WHAT?” in a really rude tone. I was so taken aback that I just sank back into my seat and said nothing. She kept her feet there the entire time.