'AITA for telling the woman behind me on a long flight to move her feet off my seat?'

I was recently on an 8 hour flight from the Middle East to London. The woman behind me had her feet, shoes and all, propped up on the back of my seat, wedged into the narrow gap between the window and the seat.
The first time I tried to address it, I just pointed to her feet and said, “Excuse me?” She immediately snapped, “What? WHAT?” in a really rude tone. I was so taken aback that I just sank back into my seat and said nothing. She kept her feet there the entire time.
After about 4 hours of this, I’d had enough. I stood up on my seat, turned around, and told her to move her feet. She started arguing with me, but this time I raised my voice. I think she didn’t expect me to push back, because eventually her partner (who had been laughing at my earlier attempt) told her to remove her feet, and she reluctantly did.
For context: I had already been traveling 6+ hours from Asia before this flight, I had a massive headache, and every time I leaned my head toward the window to sleep, I was terrified my hair would touch her shoes (I have OCD about that sort of thing). I couldn’t rest the whole time until she finally moved them. So, AITA for raising my voice and insisting she move her feet after hours of putting up with it?
Note: Someone actually shared this idea with me, and I thought it might help introverts or anyone in a similar situation, who feel too anxious to speak up: “Next time, just pretend you need to use the lavatory...
AND THEN notify the flight attendant who will (have to) handle it for you. That way, we don’t have to worry about their retaliation or childish outbursts.” Thanks to everyone who replied and shared their thoughts!
Physical_Ad5135 said:
Oh wow. NTA. This is disgusting. You could have called the steward at the beginning and they would have addressed this quickly though.
chronicducks said:
NTA. You're all stuck in the cabin together, the least anyone can do is be considerate to those seated around them, it's seriously not that hard.
AlGunner said
NTA. I would have reclined the seat with her feet there.
_kits_ said:
NTA. You don’t put your feet in someone else’s personal space.
guitargeek76 said:
NTA. People have forgotten how to act in public, and because people are afraid of making a scene, or offending someone, or whatever, they aren't called out on it. Kudos to you!
NoDanaOnlyZuuI said:
NTA. You know you’re not.
Ungrateful-Dead said:
NTA, but the person who put their feet up was, along with the flight attendants. If it went on for 4 hours, they walked past you a dozen times and didn’t handle it.