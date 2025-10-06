'AITA for telling a woman to charge a guy more at a yard sale?'

She seemed hesitant and said she didn’t know and he just kind of talked over her and said “here I’ll go grab the money” and walked towards his car. I walked over to see what was in the bag and for anyone who knows golf I’ll throw this out there.

Almost new GT3 driver and 3 wood Gently used Mizuno Irons Nice Titlest wedges A very nice looking Scotty putter great condition Titelist cart bag This stuff combined would be a steal at $1,000.

Obviously this lady's late husband had spent a good penny on the clubs and I felt bad for her so I told her she should pass on that guys offer and have someone at a local course’s pro shop help her price the stuff out to sell if she wanted.