'AITA for telling a woman to charge a guy more at a yard sale?'

I was shopping around our city’s yard sales yesterday and stopped to look through some clothes. While I was looking a guy walked up and asked the old lady running the sale if she had anything golf related. My ears perked up because I have just recently gotten into golf.
The lady said she had her late husband’s clubs but didn’t know what they would be worth so she dragged them out to show the guy. It was obvious the guy knew golf by the way he took a couple practice swings and you could tell by his car and clothing he appeared to be well off.
As he looked around the bag the lady was telling him that her husband had just passed and that she didn’t know if the clubs were worth anything. He said they weren’t that great and offered $200 for everything.
She seemed hesitant and said she didn’t know and he just kind of talked over her and said “here I’ll go grab the money” and walked towards his car. I walked over to see what was in the bag and for anyone who knows golf I’ll throw this out there.
Almost new GT3 driver and 3 wood Gently used Mizuno Irons Nice Titlest wedges A very nice looking Scotty putter great condition Titelist cart bag This stuff combined would be a steal at $1,000.
Obviously this lady's late husband had spent a good penny on the clubs and I felt bad for her so I told her she should pass on that guys offer and have someone at a local course’s pro shop help her price the stuff out to sell if she wanted.
She seemed totally shocked when I told her the driver and 3 wood were probably worth 800 alone. When the guy came back he was glaring at me and when he tried to hand the lady the cash she said no thanks and that she was going to get the stuff appraised.
He got upset and told her she can’t back out of a deal so I chimed in that they didn’t really make a deal. He got pissed at me and told me I needed mind my business. The lady then told him she wasn’t interested again and to please leave. He walked to the e d of the driveway and just stood there angry like my toddler would. Before he walked away he called me an ahole and stomped off.
The whole thing was more funny than anything to me. I was telling this story to my coworkers today and they were all dogging on me saying I should have kept my mouth shut and let the guy get the good deal but it felt wrong letting him rip her off. So am I the ahole here?
clandahlina_redux said:
Yep. Normally I’d say you’re the A for sticking your nose where it doesn’t belong, but that dude was the A for trying to take advantage of a widow. F him. You were a good Samaritan. NTA.
IceCreamYeah123 said:
NTA. She didn’t have the clubs sitting out for sale with a $200 price tag. I think that would have been different. She wasn’t ready to sell them bc she didn’t know what they were worth and HE set the price. It doesn’t sound like she even agreed to it. Good for you, OP!
the-william said:
NTA. Rich dude had the money. Just didn’t want to spend it and happy to screw a recently bereaved woman to do it. You just called out basic indecency. I’m sure he’ll get other opportunities to be a dick and will take advantage of them.
NellieFl said:
NTA she was a vulnerable older lady being pushed into a unfavorable and unfair sale amount. The guy was pissed you didn’t allow him to take advantage of her.
miss_chapstick said:
NTA. Your coworkers are crappy people.
ZenDaemon said:
NTA. Dude was trying to scam a widow.
parodytx said:
NTA. And if I could give an award I would! You did the lady a solid. She is obviously selling to get some extra cash and this dude was trying to get one over on her. Likely HE was not going to use them to play but instead would have sold them himself. Karma will reward you and bite him in the butt, hopefully.