'AITA for telling a woman to stop humming during a classical music concert?'

I could hear others laughing after I said that to her. You could hear the whispers of others giggling and repeating what I said to their significant other. But guess what? She didn’t stop! She tapped me on the shoulders 5 minutes later to apologize and I waved her away.

I didn’t want to accept any apology, I was frustrated, and I didn’t want to acknowledge her. If it wasn’t for my Fiancée being able to enjoy most of the show I would have asked for a refund or for someone to ask her to leave.