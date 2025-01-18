Pregnant woman demands to give birth in stranger's bedroom; 'I need to give birth in this house!' AITA? + UPDATE

She's a good kid, and means the world to my friends, so having someone else who would have been SEVERELY affected by this, I managed to find a bit of my spine, which is why I wound up opening up the door to ask them to leave.

Honestly, I shouldn't have even opened the door and just called the cops first thing, but the good news is that after a couple of minutes talking to the midwife, she agreed to take the whole show elsewhere.

After they all left, I did call the police on the non-emergency line, and update them on what was going on, and gave them the footage of the previous incident and the latest video I have the incident. I'm really hoping that now she's given birth, that she'll leave me alone.