Homeowner questioned for refusing pregnant woman’s request to give birth in his bedroom. AITA?

"AITA for telling a woman where she can and can't give birth?"

This is one of the stranger things that's ever happened to me. To set the scene, I, 26, bought the house I'm living in in 2019 from this lovely older couple. I thought, as I'm sure anyone who has been in this situation might think, that the signing was gonna be the last time I ever say them, or had anything to do with their family. I was wrong.

Yesterday, I got a knock on my door. I opened it to find a young couple, probably my age, maybe a bit younger. The woman was pregnant, and looked like she was gonna pop any day. I asked who they were, and if I could help them.