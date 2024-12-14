Homeowner questioned for refusing pregnant woman’s request to give birth in his bedroom. AITA?

This is one of the stranger things that's ever happened to me. To set the scene, I, 26, bought the house I'm living in in 2019 from this lovely older couple. I thought, as I'm sure anyone who has been in this situation might think, that the signing was gonna be the last time I ever say them, or had anything to do with their family. I was wrong.
Yesterday, I got a knock on my door. I opened it to find a young couple, probably my age, maybe a bit younger. The woman was pregnant, and looked like she was gonna pop any day. I asked who they were, and if I could help them.
The woman replied that this home used to belong to her parents, and that she was born in this house. I asked again what it was that they wanted, since that didn't really tell me if they needed anything from me. She told me that her mother had also been born here, in the upstairs bedroom.
For context, this is now my bedroom. She then asked if I wouldn't mind letting her bring the stuff that was needed to give birth in the same spot as she and her mother were both born in. I said no, keeping in mind that A; this isn't her or her parent's house anymore, and B; that the bedroom in question is my bedroom.
Now, I thought that this was as normal as a response as was possible given the strange question, but when I was telling my friends about this afternoon, one of the girls in the friend group said that it was pretty cruel of me to tell a pregnant woman where she can and can't give birth.
I didn't think that what I had said was all that strange, considering I had never met the couple before, and I don't exactly want a strange woman giving birth where I sleep, but my friend insists that I could have come to some sort of arrangement. So here I am, asking yous guys. AITA?
Your friend is an idiot. You did not tell her where she can give birth, you told a complete stranger that she can't give birth in your house in your bedroom. NTA.
NTA in any way, giving birth in someone's home, without medical assistance whatsoever, wtf, I think you the only sane person in this entire situation.
I don’t think the advisability of home birth was the question. The question was, should OP let a stranger deliver a baby in her bedroom in the house SHE OWNS? It’s not a question of home birth or not—it’s a question of whether to let a stranger conduct an activity in her home. I can’t imagine anyone saying yes to this.
Was your friend high? And the pregnant woman is delusional. NTA.
EdisKrad18 (OP)
To be (somewhat) fair, my friend was somewhat high. But she brought up the point of maybe the woman wanting a safe, familiar environment, but what with the renovations I've done, it's probably not super familiar anymore.
The only reason I am posting here is because said friend is the only one of us who has any regular interactions with pregnant people, she's a nurse at a nearby hospital, so maybe she had insight i didn't.
You absolutely can tell a pregnant woman where she can’t give birth since where she wants to is your bedroom in the home you own. I say this as a mom who has given birth to 3 kids.
Plus, what are you supposed to do? Give this couple keys to your house so they can move in close to the due date? Or would they just show up at 3 am because she’s in labor? How many people would be in the house to attend the birth? How long would the mom recover at your house/in your bedroom?
How would they protect your bed, floors, bathroom, etc from her bodily fluids, excrement, and blood (lots of it)? Would it be a water birth or would the mom be giving birth on your bed or on your floor? What if something went wrong with the baby and/or the mom? Could you, as the property owner, be sued?
And why didn’t this couple buy the house from her parents? They could’ve and should’ve if it meant so much. Your nurse friend is an idiot who needs to lay off whatever she took that got her high. NTA.
Maybe afterwards she can raise her child in your house like her mother did with her? NTA.
NTA. Who does she think she is to feel entitled to give birth in a strangers house because its where her mother was born. Thats insane.
if the older couple was her parents/grandparents they could have held off selling the house unti, after the birth. I can't help thinking this is some kind of bizarre scam, possibly by a homeless couple trying to get into the house. Na what happens when you go to work. I would contact your broker, to get word to the old couple to find out if they even know this girl.
Seriously she wants to come wait in your house to wait to go into labor, give birth in your bed, possibly inviting others in to help and then how can she leave with a newborn right after delivering. No, seriously no. Any who disagrees is more than welcome to let a stranger into theii home, and them give birth on their bed.
I actually can't get over the fact that woman knocked on your door and even asked, what a bizarre thing to do. Obviously NTA, you friend is very silly.