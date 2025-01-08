Woman tells younger siblings being separated from them was the best thing to happen to her. AITA?

It was suggested after a year that we needed a break. At first it was only supposed to be 6 months. I'd be separated from them and placed somewhere else but 6 months became 12. In that time I bounced around some before settling in with a family.

When my siblings and I met up again it was in family therapy and a good six month effort was put in but they still exhibited the same behaviors. Expecting me to mother them and refusing to let go or engage in the therapy.

They'd lash out at everyone around once it was time for me to go home. My younger sister even broke my arm accidentally because she grabbed me so hard one day and refused to let me get free.