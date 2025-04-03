'AITA for deciding to become temporarily celibate 1.5 years into a relationship?' UPDATED

I am a 29F and dating a 33M. We’ve been dating for 1.5 years and Living together for almost a year. I used to be really insecure when I was younger, and I self medicated by sleeping around because I liked feeling wanted. Surprise, surprise It didn’t help my self confidence at all and made me feel worse.

Luckily, I don’t have have a lot of the Confidence issues I used to have. I was still really just starting to work on myself when I met my BF and he really showed me what a healthy relationship is supposed to be like. He’s the first guy I’ve met who I feel loves me for me, and not just how I look and what they can get from me. I was very honest with him about my past and he was super supportive.