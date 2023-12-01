Tenant in managed apartment building rushes concierge to get package, 'come on, let's go.' AITA?

I live in one of those managed apartments that has a mail room. I need to talk to a concierge lady and then she’ll go into the mail room to get it for me.

This particular concierge lady is always watching TV shows on her phone, which is fine of course. But when you ask for your package, she just doesn’t look up and just very slowly stows her phone away.

But, in the process...eyes still fixated on the phone screen and never looks at me. I always found that a bit disrespectful.