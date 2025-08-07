Tenant bans landlord's partner's physical therapy clients from bathroom, 'I came here expecting peace.' AITA?

To make matters even worse, I have a guest coming from the States, that week, and I will not be home every day to escort people in and out. There is no door or divider between my bedroom, and the bathroom.

The cats' large scratch tree is behind the entrance door to my bedroom, so it doesn't open fully. Their litter tray is in my ensuite bathroom. There is nowhere else that these things can logically go, or even fit. This area is not even wheelchair accessible, for this reason.

In regards to my visitor, he has a rare brain cancer, and this is his bucket list trip, that we have been planning for many years! I haven't seen anyone from back home, in over a decade. He will not be staying here, as he has booked a hotel room.