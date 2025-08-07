Tenant bans landlord's partner's physical therapy clients from bathroom, 'I came here expecting peace.' AITA?

Hi all. I am currently living in a house share. My landlord is in the armed forces, and is rarely home on leave. My main living space is a small bedroom, with a full bath attached. I have two indoor only cats, who have the run of the downstairs, when he is not here. I was just told two weeks ago, that on his next return, he will be bringing his partner from Europe to visit. I am fine with that!
What I am not fine with, is the fact that she will be holding physical therapy sessions with disabled children in the house, during her visit. The problem is, my ensuite is the only toilet facilities on the ground floor, and they expect to have use of it. I am on several controlled medications, which are not under lock and key, and a lot of personal valuables in the attached bedroom.
To make matters even worse, I have a guest coming from the States, that week, and I will not be home every day to escort people in and out. There is no door or divider between my bedroom, and the bathroom.
The cats' large scratch tree is behind the entrance door to my bedroom, so it doesn't open fully. Their litter tray is in my ensuite bathroom. There is nowhere else that these things can logically go, or even fit. This area is not even wheelchair accessible, for this reason.
In regards to my visitor, he has a rare brain cancer, and this is his bucket list trip, that we have been planning for many years! I haven't seen anyone from back home, in over a decade. He will not be staying here, as he has booked a hotel room.
My landlord is not careful about leaving doors and windows wide open, and this house is situated along a busy highway. I do not want to risk my pets escaping, strangers stealing my belongings, or children getting into my pain and psych meds, while I'm not here to chaperone.
My landlord's partner will be holding these clinics for six days, for approximately four hours per day. This does NOT fit into my holiday itinerary. I've only lived at this property for two months. I recently escaped a terrible domestic situation, and I came here expecting peace and privacy, to heal.
So here I am - I'm suddenly (and unexpectedly) inconvenienced with having the private space that I pay a lot of money to rent, encroached upon - on top of medical and mental health issues, and entertaining a friend with terminal cancer.
I was not even told of this inconvenience being a possibility, when I signed the rental agreement. There is so much more to this situation, but I cannot elaborate. The bottom line is, am I overreacting? AITA?
TryingToBeLevel said:
NTA - If it’s not in the lease, the answer is no. You should also get a lock on your bedroom door. Also, someone showing up internationally and doing “physical therapy” session is pretty damn weird. Does she have a license? Is the building zoned for business? Who are these random kids?
ScarletNotThatOne said:
NTA. This is not a tenable situation. Your landlord and their guest should absolutely not be conducting a business in your personal living space. I suggest that you insist that they do not do this. Or alternately, ask for a refund of any future rent or deposit that you have paid, and find another place to live. Big hassle, but perhaps necessary.
Mpg19470 said:
Buy a lock. You are paying for this private space. Their clients’ need to use the bathroom is not your problem. NTA.
zoeclassy said:
NTA. You didn’t sign up to be a clinic. You have medications, valuables, pets, and zero obligation to accommodate something that wasn’t disclosed in your agreement. Honestly, this whole setup sounds unsafe and inconsiderate.
silentjudge_ said:
NTA. Obviously. If you’re renting a space, the space is yours for the period you pay for. Which means it is not available for your landlord’s partner to use for anything else, EVEN without the meds risk and pets risk considered, it’s absurd of them to repurpose a space you contracted and are paying for.
EllareenSaff said:
NTA, your ensuite bathroom is part of your private rented space, and your landlord has no right to demand access for his partner’s business without your consent.