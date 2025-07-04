Terminally ill woman plans to remarry ex-husband. AITA? 'My sister says it's cruel.'

My sister (38F) says that it's cruel to remarry him knowing I'm going to die soon, and that if I loved him I wouldn't have divorced him in the first place and that by remarrying him I'm disrespecting the sanctity of marriage by doing it "willy nilly."

She also said I probably used my diagnosis the first time around to get his pity love so he'd get back with me since it resolved the main issue from our divorce. So, I was wondering if it's really bad for me to remarry my ex? I love this man, we both regretted our divorce and are so grateful that life brought us back together, but now that I'm close to death we want our love to be legally recognized.