'AITA for terminating my lease early because my friends intentionally excluded me from a trip?'

I checked their locations and saw all 9 of them were in the Berkshires and realized that the trip had actually happened, just without me.

I sent a long text to the group chat saying that while I understand I’m not the closest with them, but it hurts to be treated like an outsider and intentionally kept in the dark, and while they might not see me as a close friend, I'm still a person and deserve to be treated with the same respect that they treat each other.

I got a ton of texts from them the next day. Most of them were giving some sort of excuse like "we thought you were busy with finals/didn't want to come," some apologized and said they didn't tell me because they didn't want me to be mad.