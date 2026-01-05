'AITA for testifying after my neighbor left his twin children behind?'

Pandoratastic wrote:

NTA. The fact that Mark is furious about it doesn't mean anything. You already know that his judgment is not to be trusted. He demonstrated that when he made such terrible choices and endangered his children by abandoning them. You would only be the AH if you did not testify.

Infernalmentor wrote:

NTA: If he needed assistance, all he needed to do was ask. Most people will help out a parent who is struggling. It sounds like you were one of those neighbors. You should feel good about yourself for helping those kids when you had the chance. You should feel better that you intervened enough to get them the long-term assistance they needed.