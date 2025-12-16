'AITA for testifying against my brother in a custody case after he abandoned his child?'

My brother never paid consistent child support and would disappear for months at a time. Fast forward to last year. My brother suddenly reappears, saying he misses his son and wants to be involved again. However, his first move wasn’t apologizing or easing back in he was demanding Lena’s current address and threatening legal action.

Lena had moved for safety and stability and didn’t want him showing up unannounced, so she asked me not to give it out. When my brother asked me for her address, I refused. I told him that if he wanted to see his son, he needed to go through proper legal channels and rebuild trust. He accused me of “choosing his ex over him” and said I was betraying family.