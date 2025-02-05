'AITA for a text I sent in a group chat while in labor?' 'I shouldn't have been texting.'

Sil does not reply to me in texts, and has since unfriended me on Facebook. (Not that I really care about that.) I just want to know it I was an a-hole for what I said...and, in hindsight, perhaps I shouldn't have been texting in the groupchat while in labor. So, was I an a-hole?

EDIT:

I meant to elaborate on the c-section detail. Which definitely makes me come across as someone who looks down on her for it. Which I do not. Her first baby was a preemie and she had an emergency c-section. Her youngest 2 were scheduled. The point I was trying to make was that our experiences with pregnancy and childbirth are completely different. Which, I could have said without the c-section fact. My apologies.