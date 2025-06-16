Husband blames pregnant wife for his affair. 'You didn’t give me enough attention.' AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for texting the woman my husband is cheating on me with that I hope she is proud of herself for being a homewrecker and that I have all their messages?"

Okay so, for some background, I (24f) am 8 months pregnant with my husband's (26m) baby and we are over the moon, or so I thought. I started to get a weird feeling about a “friend” on his Snapchat that he constantly texts and completely ignores me.

So I know that you are never supposed to go through your husband's phone, but I couldn’t sleep and even though I fought the urge to go through their messages, I ended up doing it anyway.

Well needless to say, I found them exchanging nudes and messages about how much they love each other and when I asked him to his face if there was something going on between them and I told him to just tell me the truth, he lied to my face and tried to turn the situation back on me.