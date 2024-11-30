'AITA for ruining Thanksgiving after my MIL told everyone about my miscarriages?'

Almost immediately after we arrived at my in-law’s house, my MIL’s sister hugged me and congratulated me on the pregnancy. I was shocked, since my MIL agreed not to tell anyone. I considered saying thank you to not draw attention to myself and put a damper on the night, but I couldn’t hide my emotions, and told her I miscarried.

She hugged me and apologized for my loss. A few minutes later, my SIL came over to us and congratulated me. I started tearing up as I explained for the second time that I miscarried. They were both kind, but I was very emotional and frustrated, since my in-laws agreed to keep it private, and this was the exact situation I was seeking to avoid.