'The guy I did homework for in high school reached out and wants to buy me a house.' UPDATED 2X

What would you do if you were offered something so generous it almost seems suspicious?

In a popular post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, a woman shared her firsthand experience with this quandary. She wrote:

"The guy I did homework for in high school reached out and now wants to buy me a house."

I’ve (29F) always been good with numbers and responsible, it was more noticeable in school cause no one gave a f**k. But given that I have CP (cerebral palsy) and walk with crutches + being a nerd you can imagine I was an extremely easy target for bullying. One year they mixed us so I had new classmates. The bullying was worse but then one of the popular guys would defend me.