'Help, the moms of the bride and groom are cc’ing me on their war over the invitations.' UPDATED

After sending, I wrote a quick Outlook rule to shuttle their emails into a folder, then moved on with my day. Okay, I also shared the story with you guys, but then I really did go back to work. Fast forward to this morning. I’m drinking my coffee, scrolling through your comments, and I decide to peek at that folder. Seventeen new emails. Seventeen.

And because I’m nosy, of course I read them. Here are a few gems: Groom’s Mom: “You don’t understand how this works; I pay, and I get what I want.”

Bride’s Mom: “But it’s tradition.” (She wrote this nine times.) Groom’s Mom: “Nobody knows your name; they know ours.” (I don’t know them either, but sure, okay.)