'The office White Elephant gift exchange should not be mandatory.' UPDATED

I hate “white elephant” office gift exchanges. Every year, our team joins/competes with two other groups on our floor. Participation isn't mandatory, but there's a distinct message of "everyone is expected to be a part of this team-building exercise."

The combined group is large enough so anyone can add a gift anonymously. For the past few years, I have been secretly sabotaging the exchange in the hopes we’ll switch to “Secret Santa” so I can opt out. My petty revenge: every year, I contribute a “nice” gift obviously from me, along with one or two anonymously-given “bad” gifts.

Every year I get a little bolder and go a little farther. Here's what I’ve contributed for the past few years:

2021: I put a potato inside an iPhone box and shrink-wrapped it.