'AITA for the way I reacted to a bizarre interaction with my ex's new GF at work?'

She works in Communications, which manages press notes, newsletters, and official updates. Their department is on the second floor near reception and the visitor meeting rooms. I am in Corporate Strategy, two floors above the communications near finance and legal departments. Mine and her teams rarely meet in person.

Even the building’s design reinforces this separation. The office tower has two basement levels of parking, each split into zones. Every zone has its own pedestrian lounge with stairwell and lift access. Staff usually stick to the lounges that serve their floors, since it is faster and more practical.

We mostly use the north lounge and her team stick to the south one. This afternoon, as I came through the north lounge, she was there. She stepped forward as if she had been waiting.