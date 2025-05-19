'Therapy made me realize what an awful person I was to my ex. It cost me a potential marriage.' MAJOR UPDATE

I finally broke down and decided to go to therapy despite my ex (we'll get more into him later) heavily suggesting it over the course of my relationship.

I wanted to know why I was attracted to men that mistreated me so much but she dragged me down to earth with my most recent ex. She basically laid out what I did wrong, asked why I did what I did and described my actions as ab#$ive and how I should approach the same situation going forward.

I met my ex through a friend. He was a couple of years older than me and he graduated in the early stages of our relationship.

He was so caring (coming to stay with me in the library after work just to be with me), bringing me take out during stressful study periods and just being there.