'I think my boyfriend is treating me like his secretary. AITA?'

"AITA for telling my boyfriend not to treat me like his secretary?"

This morning, as my boyfriend was getting ready to leave for work, he asked me a succession of questions (Do you have a USB-C cable I can borrow? What am I cooking tonight? Do we have beef? Is it going to rain today?). He was in a rush and I was having breakfast at the table, from where I can reach the under-counter fridge.

After the "do we have beef’" question, I just shrugged like I didn’t know and opened the fridge so he could see inside. He went "okay, cool" from across the table and then asked me about the weather. I said "I don’t know, I’m not your Siri."