Woman’s newfound nursing career and independence lead to marital breakdown. AITA? UPDATED 2X

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP’s initial post:

eegrlN

You need to hold your ground on this... This is abuse... He needs to openly discuss and admit that you being independent is bugging him. Now he's just allowing it to build up to the point divorce will be your only option. He NEEDS to discuss either openly with you or go to counseling, if not there's no way to recover.

Iheartyoutoo (OP)

Thanks for your reply. He does tell me that my independence bothers him - he feels like I don't need him anymore, or that I'll be "okay" without him (which, I would - as he would without me).