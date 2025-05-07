'AITA for thinking this bachelorette trip is TOO MUCH?' 'I am in culture shock.'

"AITA for thinking this bachelorette trip is too much?"

I (F27) am one of two maids of honor in one of my best friend's wedding. This is my first wedding. My friend Sarah and the rest of us will be going to South Carolina (we are from Jersey) for the bachelorette. In total with the plane tickets, hotel and activities me and the other MOH have spent about $1,300 individually.

On top of the price, she was complaining a few weeks ago that me and the other MOH have not been "checking in" on her feelings about the wedding. She explained that she is feeling extremely stressed out with planning the honeymoon the wedding and everything else and feels we haven't been checking in to make sure she is okay.