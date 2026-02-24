'AITA for thinking my multimillionaire brother would help me financially in a crisis?'

If nothing has changed with your situation, your brother may not believe that the request you're making would solve your underlying issues. In other words, if you still don't have a job, would only delay an inevitable eviction/foreclosure. Your brother could be concerned that if he gives you money now, you would continue to expect support in the future.

Although you say your brother is wealthy, he may not have access to ready cash and his income may be budgeted/spent. The things he planned to spend his money on may be a higher priority for him, regardless of how frivolous you view them. Since your brother is married, his wife may have some say in how their marital funds are spent.