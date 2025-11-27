"AITA for thinking my husband doesn’t want more kids because of our 'golden child?'"

My husband and I have been married for five years, and we have a 3-year-old son. I’ve recently been wanting another baby because I want our son to have a sibling to grow up with. But my husband has completely shut down the idea of having more kids.

Here’s the part I’m struggling with: in both of our families, no one else in our generation has had a boy. Everyone who’s had kids so far has girls—sometimes two or three. We’re the only ones who had a boy first, and sometimes it feels like my husband likes that a little too much.