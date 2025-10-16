'AITA for thinking I shouldn’t have to pay double for a trip with my wife and friends?'

orpheousoxide wrote:

NAH. Eh...I agree that it should be divided between six people not five. If it was couples, you can go by room. If it's a couple and singles it does feel like the singles are subsidizing the one extra. Not sure if this arrangement also meant you got your own attached bathroom while four others share one. However, that argument should have occurred before the trip not afterwards when money is due.

kurokomainu wrote:

NTA It's irrelevant what this guy thinks after the fact. What matters is what you all agreed to at the start.

"We originally agreed that we were going to split the Airbnb cost evenly between the 5 guys, but I agreed to pay a little more since I got the master room with my wife."