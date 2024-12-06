'WIBTA for threatening my mom for a first time offense when drawing a boundary?'

He stood up for me “she's native, it makes sense that she would connect with native culture. That's like saying you're acting catholic and it's weird.” She said she is catholic so it's not. He's like mom that's racism.

She saidwe bastardized the funeral prayers by not saying it in English, she knew that priest and found him eccentric. She didn't like how his sash was beaded because it wasn't appropriate for catholics.

She was talking smack about a funeral she crashed. I want to have a chat with her and my surrogate father (he can meditate and also know exactly what was said) let her know that I don't appreciate her disrespecting me, my culture or my family behind my back.