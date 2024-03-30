'AITA for telling my friend she shouldn’t feel threatened by her own stepdaughter?'

She then told me that I was being too chill with the whole situation and that it sometimes makes her uncomfortable how close T is with her husband. I think my jaw hit the floor.

I said you mean her dad? It makes you uncomfortable how close she is with her dad? She said she just doesn’t like how he goes running to her whenever she’s upset and she doesn’t think he realises she’s a woman now and a close relationship like that isn’t appropriate because he’s a married man.

I lost my cool then and told her I couldn’t believe what she had just said and that it is really f'ed up that she sees her stepdaughter as some kind of twisted competition.