'AITA for threatening to divorce my husband over MrBeast?' 'He's almost 30.'

I (f24) am seriously at my wits end. My husband (m26) is partially deaf from DJing in his teens/early 20s, so he needs things louder to hear them. But what I don't get is why that has to mean I’m involuntarily listening to MrBeast yelling about burying himself alive or giving away $10k to strangers at 9am on a Sunday.
He watches MrBeast videos on his phone at like 95-100% volume. Not even joking. He’ll put a video on while he’s in the shower, phone just blasting on the bathroom counter, and I can hear it clearly from 2 floors down. And it’s always MrBeast. Not different YouTubers. Just him. Constantly. Same loud vibe, same chaotic energy, every day.
I’ve asked him to wear headphones. He “doesn’t like them." I suggested subtitles. He “doesn’t want to read while relaxing." I even bought a small bluetooth speaker thinking maybe it’d help if the sound was directional or just a bit better quality. Nope. Says he prefers it from the phone speaker.
After the third time this week I got woken up by “LAST TO LEAVE THE CIRCLE WINS $500,000!!!” echoing through the damn walls, I kinda snapped and said, half joking, “If I hear one more MrBeast video at full volume I’m filing for divorce.
Now he’s sulking, saying I don’t respect his hobbies or his hearing issues. But honestly…it’s not just the volume. It’s the content. I think it’s childish. He’s almost 30. Why is a grown man obsessed with videos made for 14 yr olds with zero attention span? I love him, but I just want peace and quiet in my own home. I’m tired of feeling like I live inside a YouTube thumbnail. AITA?
etrebaol said:
How can one person embody the single most annoying habits of all 85 year olds and all 7 years olds all at once.
blairfoxyer said:
NTA. Needing higher volume for hearing is one thing. but blasting YouTube videos all day with no compromise is inconsiderate. You asked nicely, tried solutions, and he refused all of them. It’s not about MrBeast it’s about basic respect.
Keine-Katze said:
NTA, girl you are 24 don't spend your life with him if he already doesn't consider your needs.
The-Centre-Cant-Hold said:
He’s a selfish, childish prick weaponizing his hearing issues. He can get headphone ffs. If he won’t do that, divorce him, as he clearly doesn’t give a shit about you. I am sorry. You have married a selfish man child who doesn’t respect you. I would be progressing with divorce asap in your shoes. I wish you well.
i_need_a_healer said:
NTA. Loud discordant repetitive sound is a torture method.
MinkaB1993 said:
Has he tried seeing a professional about his hearing loss? He probably needs a hearing aid. Also, watching YouTube is not a hobby. I say this as someone who watches a LOT of YouTube. I think watching Mr. Beast at 30 is grounds for divorce regardless, but NTA.
neo_sporin said:
NTA. My 7 year old nephew also loves Mr beast TOO much. Since the abuse lawsuits started popping up his parents have told him "YouTube doesn’t work anymore." So I guess that is a possible solution.