'AITA for threatening to divorce my husband over MrBeast?' 'He's almost 30.'

"AITA for threatening to divorce my husband over MrBeast?"

I (f24) am seriously at my wits end. My husband (m26) is partially deaf from DJing in his teens/early 20s, so he needs things louder to hear them. But what I don't get is why that has to mean I’m involuntarily listening to MrBeast yelling about burying himself alive or giving away $10k to strangers at 9am on a Sunday.

He watches MrBeast videos on his phone at like 95-100% volume. Not even joking. He’ll put a video on while he’s in the shower, phone just blasting on the bathroom counter, and I can hear it clearly from 2 floors down. And it’s always MrBeast. Not different YouTubers. Just him. Constantly. Same loud vibe, same chaotic energy, every day.