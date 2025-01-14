'AITA for threatening legal action against my family for stealing the ONLY inheritance I have?'

This past Christmas, I saw on social media that my brother proposed to my future SIL, who we'll call Amy. I was initially happy for them until I saw the ring, which Amy posted photos of.
I immediately recognized it as my grandmother's engagement ring, and phoned my mom to ask if she had given my brother the ring as a placeholder. She brushed me off, saying that no, she gave him the ring on purpose because I hate Christmas and Amy LOVES it.
Context: I had always been closer to my paternal side of the family (especially my grandma). My grandmother passed away last year, and the only inheritance I got is her engagement ring. I was not meant to receive this ring until I'm 30.
My grandmother LOVED Christmas, and it showed in her engagement ring (it's an emerald cut diamond with tiny circle rubies and oval emeralds to look like holly). Also, I didn't always hate Christmas.
Two years back, I lost my BF of ten years, my childhood BFF, and my sorority sister in a car accident coming home from a Christmas party that we all intended. I have been in therapy, struggling with survivor's guilt, but am doing better now.
I told my mom that the ring technically was meant to be mine and that she couldn't take it. She told me that she had a box of my grandmother's jewelry and I could just pick something else. I was stewing for a few days before contacting my paternal uncle, who is the executor.
He was furious and told me that my mom had said she was going to give me the ring as a Christmas gift. He then said he could be in touch with a lawyer if I wanted to press charges. We talked for a bit more before hanging up.
Armed with this information, I texted my mom, brother, and future SIL, saying that I had been in touch with my uncle and that I would press charges if the ring was not returned to either me or my uncle.
My brother tried to say he really wanted to use the ring, that since I hated Christmas that I didn't deserve it. I let them text me, using their threats as future evidence. I told them they had a week to return the ring or I'd follow through with the police.
Now, my mother's side of the family, as well as my other siblings, are hounding me. They all think I'm blowing things up. I'm not, I know I'm not, but with how everybody is acting I feel like I'm going crazy. AITA for threatening legal action against my mom, brother, and SIL for stealing my ONLY inheritance?
Writing_Dreams_2 said:
NTA, that’s YOUR ring! Your mom, bro, and SIL have NO claim to it! File that report!
One-Low1033 said:
NTA. Your mother is, as well as your brother and future SIL. Give them a very specific deadline and be very specific that if it's not met, you will file a report with the police.
dalealace said:
NTA. Your mom knew it’s wrong. And the fact that you don’t like Christmas is completely irrelevant in their arguments! You don’t deserve anything because you hate Christmas? Terrible logic.
You don’t deserve your own inheritance because you don’t like Christmas? Flimsiest logic ever. Your mom lying and saying it was supposed to be a a gift to you sealed the deal. Your mom and bro were shady and uncle should put them on blast.
wlfwrtr said:
NTA. You didn't always hate Christmas. The ring might help bring the joy back to you. Each time you looked at it you'd remember a happier time with grandma. Grandma would love it if her ring brought back even a little of the joy for the holiday she loved so much.
Do whatever you have to but get it back! You deserve it. Screenshot the messages from them as soon as they come in, even before reading, in case they delete them.
Short-Negotiation-75 said:
NTA, they stole an item that holds sentimental value and actual money value. Take that action that was given to YOU they had no claim over it
Serious_Pipe5344 said:
You've tried to resolve it and it's fair to set boundaries if they don't return what belongs to you. You can file a report.
Unhappy-Arugula said:
NTA!! This is theft. Plain and simple. Even if the ring wasn’t sentimental, it is yours and they have stolen it. I’m so glad that you have your paternal uncle to support you!