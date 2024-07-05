'AITA for threatening my family after they insulted my wife in front of my face?' 'She's not a burden.'

So I'm (22m) my wife is (21f) we have been together since childhood, we have been dating since I was 17, problem is she met with an accident when she was 11 and since then she couldn't walk, we are working on it but it isn't promising at all.
So we got married 8 months ago, my family and hers and our friends all joined us, my family criticized me for marrying so early and being rash, I have 2 elder brothers they are 2 years apart, and one elder sister who's 4 years older than me.
They attended my wedding and I thought they accepted her, but a few days ago, we had a family dinner cause finally my eldest sister was going to get married, everything eas going good, we joked around, drank, ate, danced etc etc.
My wife was sleepy, so I took her upstairs and put her to sleep, she can't handle alcohol at all, I came downstairs and after a while. Out of nowhere my sister said that it's better if my wife is not present in her wedding.
I thought it was a joke so I laughed, she said she was serious, I asked her why, she simply said that "she want me to be beside her and not carry my wife around."
I was like what?? She's not a burden she's family, and I told her that, she said after that, she accepts my wife, but I will end up paying too much attention my wife instead of being with her, and it's only reasonable that a brother should always be with her sister during her wedding.
I just said I will always be with her, she doesn't have to worry about my wife, that's when my brothers came in, they said that I have done 'enough' for my wife, and it's time for me to do something for my sister, they said I should've married another woman, instead of a "burden."
I looked at my dad and he just gave me a sign to calm down, but my mother joined as well and told me that my siblings are right, my wife shouldn't join the wedding cause I won't pay attention to my siblings and wedding and keep taking care of my wife.
I finally lost my cool, after hearing all this I went sober, I said if my wife is not invited, then I'm not invited either, I said I'm leaving, as I was going upstairs, to wake my wife up and leaving, my family stopped me and said I'm being unreasonable, I said I'm not in the mood rn, if I hear another offensive word, I'll do something we all will regret.
So I just grabbed my wife and went back to home, she asked why we left, I said I got urgent work in the morning, my boss called me on short notice, she bought it, but my family keeps saying I was in the wrong for threatening them. So aita for the way I reacted?
Responsible-Ebb2933 said:
NTA Your family sounds toxic
eneri008 said:
NTA. They don’t accept her and it’s obvious the reason behind their dislike.
Crafty_Special_7052 said:
NTA so what your sister expects you to be by her side the whole wedding? That’s weird. And why is she singling you out? You have two other brothers they can be by her side.
And honestly the only person who should be by her side is her soon to be husband. Your family are AHs and I would consider going LC to NC if they continue to disrespect your wife.
xmowx said:
NTA, but dude, don't lie to your wife.
EDJardin said:
NTA, and create as much distance from your family as you possibly can. They are not right in their heads. Maybe I haven't been to enough weddings, but I'm pretty sure it's the Husband who is supposed to be by the bride's side during the wedding. Not the brother. That's super weird.
yeoniesong said:
NTA. This is like saying since you love your wife now you don’t love your sister anymore. It’s silly. You can love them both differently. For both the love, care and attention are different. You love your wife differently than your family and your family needs to understand that.=
And if you married a “burden." Then it’s yours, not theirs to complain!! So burden or not, they shouldn’t be complaining either ways. If this was their daughter then they wouldn’t have said something so insensitive about your wife.