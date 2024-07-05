'AITA for threatening my family after they insulted my wife in front of my face?' 'She's not a burden.'

"AITA for threatening my family after they insulted my wife in front of my face?"

So I'm (22m) my wife is (21f) we have been together since childhood, we have been dating since I was 17, problem is she met with an accident when she was 11 and since then she couldn't walk, we are working on it but it isn't promising at all.

So we got married 8 months ago, my family and hers and our friends all joined us, my family criticized me for marrying so early and being rash, I have 2 elder brothers they are 2 years apart, and one elder sister who's 4 years older than me.

They attended my wedding and I thought they accepted her, but a few days ago, we had a family dinner cause finally my eldest sister was going to get married, everything eas going good, we joked around, drank, ate, danced etc etc.