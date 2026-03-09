'AITA for threatening to stop taking care of my friend's dog while she's in Europe?'

However, yesterday she said that he was going to pay for them to go on a boat cruise before she leaves extending her trip an additional 5 days. At this point, I said that "I felt I was been taking advantage of, and that if she didn't come home, that I would take it to a dog keep at her expense".

At this point she lost it and said that a "good friend would be happy she was getting an all expense cruise paid for and that she wouldn't have a problem doing this for me." At this I was pretty shook, I have been taking care of her dog for nearly 6 weeks now, and really am happy for her. IDK am I the Ahole here...

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Altruistic-Apple4757 said: