'AITA for threatening to take my 'sister' to court over a social media meltdown?' UPDATED 2X

The people she moved in with are always fighting her and making her feel like crap. They're making her feel like a slave and cleaning everything all the time. Like honestly it sounds like she got what she needed. And now a baby is involved? Idk the money could go to something else like a car seat, diapers, formula what ever. So I changed my mind.

Does this make me a push over? Maybe. Does this mean I'll let her move back in? Absolutely not. Like I told her when she asked, I can store things for her in the storage shed but that's it. I can not and will not house someone who is comfortable with making up stories to others to get sympathy about things that never happened.