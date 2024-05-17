'AITA for threatening to divorce my husband if he doesn’t tell his parents we are married?'

You read that right- my (22F) husband (22M) and I have been married for 3 years now. To sum it up, we were both young, dumb, and going to enlist in the military to get out of our small town so we eloped to the courthouse. We were both gonna keep it a secret at first and reap the benefits from the military, see how our relationship went, and go from there.
Ended up not enlisting in the military so I told my parents we eloped a few months after. He never told his parents and I’ve been asking him to tell them. They didn’t have a good relationship when we got married and that is why he didn’t tell them.
I gave him an ultimatum this past week that he has to tell them by the end of the week or I’m divorcing him because he’s crossing a boundary I have discussed with him multiple times over the past year. I am uncomfortable with them not knowing and I honestly feel like he’s not mature enough to be in a marriage if he can’t man up to tell them.
He said he’s scared to hurt them and I countered that he needs to get it over with, that he’s also hurting me. His parents love me by the way and I’m ve been tempted to tell them myself but he always stops me.
Well, I gave him the ultimatum and he immediately became defensive, told me that if I didn’t want to be married to him that he would return the wedding set he just upgraded for me. He told me I was being an AH for pressuring him when he wasn’t ready. I told him that I wasn’t saying that at all, I’m just tired of him not being an adult which makes me question our relationship.
I love him but it’s screaming red flags and I know I’m young enough that it won’t ruin my life if we divorce. My parents have a big issue with him keeping it a secret too and have brought it up to him.
The reason I haven’t already went home is because I live on the other side of the country away from both of our families and we have pets. However, he knows if he does not tell them by this Sunday that I will be making plans to move once my summer semester ends. So, AITA or threatening to divorce my husband because he won’t tell his parents we are married?
Last_Friend_6350 said:
I love that he says you’re pressuring him and it’s 3 years on! It might have got to the point that he’s left it so long that he feels it’s super weird now to say, ‘Mum and Dad we got married 3 years ago’ but that’s all on him. NTA.
bawtatron2000 said:
So NTA. Your husband needs to be an adult and tell his mommy and daddy he got hitched.
Actual-Clue-3165 said:
Nta You're not pressuring him into marriage, I don't see why it's such a big deal for him to tell his parents when he's had 3 years to sit on it.
Ashamed_Prune_9500 said:
NTA. Hubby and I married at the court house on day 6 of knowing each other. He was happy and proud. I had a little bit of shame because of how fast. Married 11 years now. Do you think he might have some shame? No disrespect. Or is he ashamed for not having a big wedding to please his family?
Super-Staff3820 said:
NTA. It’s icky to feel like his secret. If he doesn’t tell them by Sunday id probably get the divorce papers ready and announce the marriage and the divorce all at once to his parents.
opensilkrobe said:
NTA, but and I both know that he’s not going to do it. I’m petty af - after he doesn’t tell them, I would do the honors myself, and send a pic of your marriage certificate.