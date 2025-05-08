'AITA for threatening to divorce my wife after finding out what she thinks about my son?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for threatening to divorce my wife over my son?"

Hi everyone, I (39m) have been facing a dilemma with my wife Katy (32f) because of my son Bran (15m). For starters, Bran is my son from my first marriage with Ann (39f). We met and dated in college, had Bran during our junior year, and got married not long after graduation. We were married for six years and dated for two, so all in all, we spent eight years together.

Our divorce was not a big deal. We'd both realized that while we worked as a great team parenting, neither of us was genuinely happy being married to each other. We tried going on dates, spending more time together, and even going to therapy, but nothing worked, so we decided it was best for us to separate. It was all amicable, no bad mouthing, no backstabbing, or fighting for full custody.