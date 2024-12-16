'AITA for threatening to divorce my wife if she didn't become a proper homemaker in the next month?'

I asked her if she would make me something for lunch and she agreed to do so. I emphasized that I had about ten minutes to stuff my face and then get to the airport.

At 11am, I texted her again, saying I'd be home as planned at 12:30. Again, she said "OK." At 12pm, I texted her saying that I was leaving. I walked in the door at exactly 12:30, only to find her sitting at the dinner table, hunched over her phone.

When I walked in, she gave me this bewildered look. She had done literally nothing. Nothing was cooking. Steph stood up in a panic and said she'd start making me lunch, but I told her that it was pointless. She sheepishly apologized, and I responded, "Don't say sorry. Just be less effing useless."