'AITA for threatening to kick my BF out if he doesn’t do 'my chores'?' UPDATED 3X

My boyfriend and I moved in together last year when I accepted a job in another city and he decided to move with me (he works remote and his company have an office in our current city). Before this kicked off, I was doing around 75% of the household chores (sometimes more if he would forget to do some of his).
It was honestly kind of a drag because I’m a doctor and work 12 hour shifts so to then come home and have to do the majority of the housework when he works 8 hour shifts from home was tiring.
But I got on with it because technically I was still doing less than when I lived alone, and I gave him a lot of grace due to his diagnosed and medicated ADHD. He forgets to do a lot of stuff and I genuinely thought he was trying his best, so I was happy to pick up the slack.
A few weeks ago I went on a work trip to Europe to go to a medical conference, I was going away for two weeks and since I didn’t want to come home to a backlog of cleaning, I arranged a cleaning service to come and left money for my boyfriend to pay them with.
I came back from the trip and my apartment was sparkling clean, so I made a comment about how great the cleaning service were, which is when he admitted he ended up cleaning and used the money to go out with his friends because he thought “it was a waste to pay someone to do something he could do."
I was pissed, for months I have been doing practically everything house wise because I genuinely thought he was trying his best, but no, he is more than capable of doing things “if he has no other option” (his words). I got angry and said he did have another option, because I had arranged another option, he just chose to do it because it benefited him as he had more disposable income.
I said going forward, the chores will be split 50/50 and if he doesn’t do his, I will kick him out even though I love him because he’s not pulling his weight. He said that wasn’t fair and that I should have more compassion due to his disability and he shouldn’t “face homelessness” just because he forgets to clean. To which I said, you said you can do it if you have no other option, so I’m giving you no other option.
He said if I don’t want to do “my” chores anymore I should hire a cleaning service long term because I can afford to, which I can, but I would rather save me money than throw it away because he’s lazy. He said he can’t afford to pay for a cleaner (he doesn’t make as much as I do but he does have disposable income, he just chooses to spend it on other stuff).
This was a few days ago and he’s been pissy since, and his mom even texted me saying that I should feel ashamed that as a doctor, I’m not supporting someone with a medical condition.
For context before someone says “why did you move in with him if he can’t clean”, when he had his own apartment it was always clean, however I found out a few months ago that his mom would come over every week to clean for him, she doesn’t live close enough to do that anymore. So am I overreacting or is this just really selfish behavior from him?
thinksying said:
This is weaponized incompetence.
ADHD has nothing to do with it
OP responded:
Honestly I was probably just naive but I didn’t think it was, he shows up in a lot of other ways when I need him to, I just don’t understand his aversion to cleaning. He will cook, do maintenance, sort out appointments for the dogs, and if I’m held back at work he will always come by and drop off food.
I know he’s an adult so it’s mostly his responsibility but I really think his mom set him up to just think he doesn’t need to clean. She always did it growing up and before we lived together, she thought she was doing it to help but it just enabled him. I really don’t want to break up over this because I genuinely think he’s a great guy, I just don’t want to allow myself to be a housekeeper forever.
Stuff_Late said:
NTA. ADHD has zero to do with it. My wife has ADHD and can clean up after herself just fine. Ever heard of the phrase 'weaponised incompetence'? That and he's got you acting like his momma. Time he faced an adult reality check.
An-Empty-Road said:
The second he sicc'ed mommy on you, he's out the door. End of.
OP responded:
Apparently “he told her not to get involved” but she did anyway, although if he didn’t want her to get involved he should have just not involved her.
wishywashyyaddayadda said:
NTA If he knew he wasn’t capable of keeping it sparkling clean he wouldn’t have taken the money to spend on other things. He knew he could make it sparkling clean himself and now he has shown you that he can. My parents had cleaners when I was younger and guess what, taking the money that was laying out on the kitchen table all day was never even talked about since it wasn’t our money.
Nevermind he did the cleaning himself, but he did actually take your money and maybe gave you a bad rep as flakey with the house cleaners. I’m not saying he’s a liar and a thief but you know…. Yeah. Demanding he does his 50% is a mild consequence in my book.
OP responded:
He has paid back the money, although honestly that wasn’t the main issue, while our finances aren’t joint, I am conscious I make more than him so I will give him money if he wants it and I have some spare.
I’m mainly hurt that he knows I am exhausted a lot of the time from work and he is still happy letting me do more of my fair share around the house. It’s like I’m not worth it enough to him. He says I know how much he hates cleaning, but I do too, nobody loves doing it but it needs done.
luella27 said:
Oh god just cut your losses and get rid of this man-child. His mommy was coming over to keep his space clean and they both obviously expect you to do the same for him, you’re looking at a glimpse of the rest of your life right now. Do you like what you see?
OP responded:
Honestly I was genuinely shocked by this because other than this, he hasn’t ever given me a single red flag. He’s kind, funny, smart and supportive. His reaction was just so out of character, I’ve known him for 3 years and he hasn’t done anything like this.
Old_Confidence3290 said:
NTA but I'm not seeing any "great guy" here. I see a lazy bum who uses ADHD as an excuse to be useless. I see a thief who stole the money that was intended for the cleaning service.
He commented that you threatened homelessness, does that mean that he is living in your house for free? It sounds that way. Even if he pays rent, he is intentionally useless and a thief. Where the heck is the great guy? It's not the guy that you live with.
Thank you all for your thoughts, he has been away at his brothers overnight so I am going to try and broach the subject again when he gets home. On reflection I think I wasn’t right to issue an ultimatum, I think that made him go on the defensive a lot more. That being said, I can’t keep doing this much around the house, so I am going to try and work with him to find a solution that’s fair and works best for us both.
I didn’t mention in the original post but when we first moved in together and this issue first started, I did attempt to work with him on it and we tried a variety of methods. I even offered to pay for his therapy if he wanted to go but he refused. I will try to readdress that with him and try to make him see that I really need more support from him if we are going to make it long term.
My BF is still not home yet but I got a call from his brother firstly to say he’s on his way home but he also wanted to “give me a heads up” that he was essentially bashing me the whole time he was at his brothers and saying I was selfish. His brother tried to tell him he was in the wrong and to “grow up” but he just flipped out at him and drove off.
Apparently when his brother asked him why he doesn’t just step up and do his fair share he said “why would I do that when she’ll just fold once things get too messy and do it herself”. His brother said he felt the need to tell me as he doesn’t want to be part of enabling him (he’s the eldest sibling and my bf is the youngest so he had a lot more responsibility growing up.
He also dropped something in at the end which is freaking me out, he said to ask my bf “what he really spent the money on”. I asked him to tell me but he said he wouldn’t and I needed to speak to bf directly about it.
I can’t believe I have been so stupid and allowed myself to be played like this. I am planning on telling him he needs to move out by the end of the month when he gets home. I’m honestly even willing to tell him to not pay his portion of the bills this month so he can use it for a deposit on his own place. I know y’all will say to not do that for him but honestly at this point it’s a gift to myself to get him gone.
He finally made it home so I told him I knew what he told his brother and that I wouldn’t put up with his disrespect anymore and he needed to leave. There was a lot of back and forth but he finally agreed to leave by the end of the month at the latest, and he will be sleeping in the guest room until then. I don’t trust him to follow through so I will be formally giving him an eviction notice tomorrow.
Once he finally accepted he couldn’t convince me to let him stay, he had the audacity to ask what we were going to do about the vacation we had planned for September. I paid for the vacation in full, so I told him that I would be going with a friend or even just alone, but he absolutely will not be going on the trip. He got angry about that and stormed outside for a walk “to clear his head."
He must have called his brother again because 20 minutes later I got a call from him and he told me that if he gave me any bother about moving out to let him know and he would remove him himself if he had to.
And for the update a lot of you are probably very curious about, what did he spend the money on? Well if you guessed drugs or escorts you would be wrong, the answer was…….massive credit card debt!
Apparently he has racked up over $30,000 of credit card debt over the past three years and whenever he has been asking me for money for things it’s actually because I wouldn’t be able to cover the minimum monthly payments.
I asked him why on earth he was only making minimum payments when his job offers overtime and this a$$hole actually said that he was just making the minimum payments because he “assumed we would get married soon” and that I would just use my savings to pay it off because it would then be my debt too.
Apparently he came clean to his brother a couple of months ago and he has been trying to convince him to tell me but obviously he never did. So yes, turns out there are many things I’m good at, but spotting @$$holes isn’t one of them. I’m looking forward to being single and maybe I’ll run credit checks on any future boyfriends lol.
I am upset about the whole situation and it will be stressful, I have no idea what we are going to do about the dogs because he can’t afford to look after them but it’s not fair them living here when I am working so much, but I will work something out. Thank you all for your help making me realize I can do better. Take care of yourselves <3