'AITA for threatening to kick my fiancée out of the house because of her sister?' UPDATED

I appreciate the feedback by all of you so far. I do feel guilty and having anxiety for blowing up. I definitely should’ve had just sat down with them and talked it out versus blowing up. I am definitely going to apologize for my behavior when I get home.

For awareness to some questions that I saw: I have asked for alone time, and we get some but not as much as we had before she moved in, maybe I just miss that? Her sister has always lived near us so they got to hang out, and I’d just go play golf or go hang out with my friends. I guess I’m just not used to having the place to ourselves and getting that alone time anymore.

A day later, he shared this update: