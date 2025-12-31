'AITA for threatening to leave my husband over my MIL’s social media post?'

Sitting me at a different table that first Christmas, my husband didn’t even notice. Thankfully his cousin and her family felt bad and sat with me.

She asked my husband what kind of pizza to order and when he informed her I don’t eat mushrooms she only ordered pizza with mushrooms.

My husband and I have been married for 8 years, she’s never visited. Not once. She’s visited some family who live an hour away by car or train and didn’t tell us until the day of.