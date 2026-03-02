'AITA for threatening to move my late partner’s remains after his sister removed every trace of me from his headstone?'

I divided some of his watches and jewelry among the siblings, including her. I tried to be fair. I tried to be kind.

Over the next 20 years, as happens, we drifted. I was always cordial when I saw them. But my real connection was to him. I visited his grave regularly. I would sit there and talk to him.

It brought me peace in a way nothing else could. His death shattered me. I struggled with severe depression afterward. Sometimes I still do. That grave was one of the only places that made the pain quieter.

Then, about 20 years later, I went to visit him. And I thought I was standing in the wrong place. The headstone looked wrong. At first I genuinely thought I had lost my mind or walked to the wrong plot. I looked around to reorient myself.