'AITA for threatening to move my late partner’s remains after his sister removed every trace of me from his headstone?'

I don’t even know where to begin. I was with my partner for 15 years. He died suddenly in 2005. One day we were living our normal life, and the next I was standing in a hospital room making decisions about life support. I had to decide when to let him go. That moment never really leaves you.
He left a will naming me as his sole beneficiary. There was never any confusion about that. It was just the two of us. We weren’t old. We weren’t planning for death. We were planning for life.
His mother had passed before him and had two burial plots, which he always believed were meant for him. When he died, with his family fully aware, I buried him in one of those plots. It was understood that when my time came, I would be buried next to him in the second one.
I chose his headstone with so much care. His name at the top. In the center: “Together Forever.” On his side, shamrocks for his Irish heritage. On the other side, thistles for me — I was born in Scotland. I didn’t put my name on it because it felt like tempting fate. But the space was there. It was understood. It was symbolic. It was ours.
About a week after he died — a week — his sister M called and asked what provisions he had made in his will for the nieces and nephews. I said none. I gently reminded her that at our stage of life, we were planning for each other.
I even asked what provisions she had made for her own nieces and nephews. None, she said, because she has a daughter. That conversation told me everything I needed to know, but at the time I chose peace.
I divided some of his watches and jewelry among the siblings, including her.
I tried to be fair. I tried to be kind.
Over the next 20 years, as happens, we drifted. I was always cordial when I saw them. But my real connection was to him. I visited his grave regularly. I would sit there and talk to him.
It brought me peace in a way nothing else could. His death shattered me. I struggled with severe depression afterward. Sometimes I still do. That grave was one of the only places that made the pain quieter.
Then, about 20 years later, I went to visit him. And I thought I was standing in the wrong place. The headstone looked wrong. At first I genuinely thought I had lost my mind or walked to the wrong plot. I looked around to reorient myself.
The shamrocks were gone.
The thistles were gone.
“Together Forever” was gone.
Only his name remained.
For a moment, my brain tried to protect me. Maybe it wore off? Maybe weather damage? But the engraving had been cut deep into the stone. It could not have just disappeared. I had been there only weeks before.
I called the cemetery. They didn’t know. I called the monument company. No answer. I called another sister, L. She was as shocked as I was. She said she’d make some calls.
Five minutes later she called back and said, “Graeme… I can’t believe she did this. M had the stone taken to a monument place and had everything removed and his name replaced. She said she won’t speak to you.”
She erased me.
After 20 years.
Without telling me.
Without asking me.
Without even giving me the dignity of a conversation.
It felt like losing him all over again. Like someone reached back into the worst moment of my life and ripped the scab off just to see if it would still bleed. What hurts the most is not the stone. It’s the message.
That what we had didn’t matter.
That our 15 years together could be rewritten.
That “Together Forever” was somehow offensive to her.
I told L that if M thinks she will ever be buried in the second plot next to him, it will not happen. I would move him before I let that happen. Liz said Mary doesn’t even want to be buried. She wants to be cremated and have her ashes scattered in the ocean.
So this wasn’t about needing space. It wasn’t about burial plans.
It was about removing me.
I am now looking into legal action because I don’t know how to just let this go. I feel violated. I feel erased. I feel like the peace I built for myself over 20 years was deliberately destroyed.
Part of me is angry enough to move him somewhere no one can touch him. Part of me wonders if I’m overreacting because it’s “just a stone.” But it wasn’t just a stone to me. It was the last physical symbol of the life we built together. So… AITA for threatening to move my late partner’s remains after his sister removed every trace of me from his headstone?
NTA. I would talk to a lawyer and see if you could bring charges for vandalism, sue her for the cost of replacing the headstone.
Where I live it’s felony vandalism over $1000 of damage which headstones can easily cost.
NTA. Move him and have the headstone remade just as it was. And do a little investigating to see whether or not she can be charged with the defacement.
NTA press charges for vandalism and then move the body. And sue her for the cost of the headstone and the emotional damage she intentionally caused. She did this because she know you wouldn’t do anything about it.
Stop being so nice and kind to the other sister because she knew about it and just lied to you so you would tell her your plans to press charges. Move your partner to a place where you can be buried next to him because if you die before his sister she will remove your Body from the plot and put you somewhere where nobody can find you.
I have nothing to add advice wise. I just wanted to offer my sincere condolences. Nobody should have to suffer bereavement twice.