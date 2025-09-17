'My husband won’t let me use the oven more than twice in a week. AITA for threatening to move out?'

I feel bad for running it up, he really is such a great partner outside of this. But I think I’m also losing my mind here. So, AIO for threatening to move out over his oven obsession?

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

Spare_Philosopher351

We are not going to save the planet by using our oven less. 😔 I get that climate change is scary, and our lack of control over it even more so, but to fix anything we need corporations to change their actions. Any single home being more responsible with their energy is not going to make a difference. Putting good people in office in your local area is what will actually help.